Dara Ó Briain: ‘I’m allowed to kid myself that I’m still young’

Dara O Briain talks to Donal Lynch about working in comedy, meeting his biological mother for the first time and turning 50

Lockdown has not made it easy to write comedy, Dara Ó Briain tells me. The usual incident and colour of life has been lacking, Zoom gigs seemed “really weird” and he’s not tech savvy enough to make videos. And so, crafting his new stand-up show has necessitated a bit of a “going inward”. The comedian says he is wary of mentioning themes — “because people treat it like a contents list and say, ‘Nah’” — but he’s doing a bit about having to walk on a crutch (he had knee surgery earlier this year) and having one “slender lady calf” and one “hairy GAA one”. He’s nearly off the crutch now, but the joke is too irresistible, so it’s going with him on stage.