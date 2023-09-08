David Beckham hails ‘inspirational’ Marc Anthony at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Marc Anthony and David Beckham attend a ceremony honouring Anthony with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

British football star David Beckham told Marc Anthony “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this recognition” after the Latin music singer was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Surprise guest Beckham, alongside his son Cruz, who is Anthony’s godson, appeared on Hollywood Boulevard for the ceremony in Los Angeles to see entertainer Anthony awarded his star in the category of recording – ahead of his 55th birthday.

After the star was unveiled, former England footballer Beckham said: “So, it is only right that we are here to see his work celebrated with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Cruz Beckham and Marc Anthony (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

“Marc has achieved so much, but I know that he’s only just getting started. His passion for music gets stronger. He inspires me with his drive, his energy and incredible work ethic.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this recognition.”

The 48-year-old added: “Marc, we love you. Never change. Never change because you are truly a special talent, but you are even more a special person.

“Enjoy this moment because you have earned all of the love and respect that you feel here today.”

Anthony first rose to fame with his salsa version of the late Juan Gabriel’s hit Hasta Que Te Conoci, before becoming an ambassador of Latin music and a four-time Grammy winner.

The singer, who was once married to Jennifer Lopez, posed with his now wife, Nadia Ferreira, and his sons Ryan and Cristian Muniz in front of his star on Thursday.

He said: “I always say it’s expensive to look this cheap and what that basically means is that a lot of work goes into making it look easy, but it’s not.

“And I’ve counted on my friends. I’m a collection of a million hours of decisions, of conversations and all those conversations, those people that believed in me put in a million hours to just make it seem right, and I’m just humbled.”

The 54-year-old added: “I’m not worthy because I have so much more to do. But this is just a symbol of just keep doing what you’re doing.

“I feel like I just started. That’s what’s weird to me is I just started. This is just the beginning.

“But I really want to recognise my family, all those people that believed in me and all those nameless, faceless people.

“But they’re not nameless to me. I know each and every person that has shaped me from my first fight in East Harlem, that I won by the way. But it’s those things that shape you. And I’m taking it in now.

“And I just can’t believe that I’m realising this in front of, just in this situation.”

David Beckham speaks during a ceremony honouring Marc Anthony with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

Anthony was unveiled as the 2,762nd star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Thursday.

Walk Of Fame producer Ana Martinez said: “We are very proud to honour Marc Anthony, one of the world’s most influential artists known on a global level as the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time. I need to know how he does it.

“Fans have been waiting with anticipation for his star ever since the announcement so I know Marc’s star will be a huge draw to the Walk of Fame.

“This day will make for a wonderful birthday celebration for Marc.”