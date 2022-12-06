David Guetta latest headliner announced for Belsonic 2023

French DJ David Guetta is set to return for a headline show at Belsonic in Belfast’s Ormeau Park this summer.

The global music artist, who last year was crowned as the world's number 1 DJ, winning DJ Mag's annual Top 100 DJs poll for the second time, will play a gig in the city on Saturday, June 10.

Tickets for the concert will officially be on sale at 10am on Friday, December 9 via www.ticketmaster.ie.

Last year, Guetta sold his back catalogue to Warner Music in a deal reportedly worth about $100m (£72m).

Guetta, a producer whose hits include Titanium, When Loves Takes Over and Memories, also signed over his future recordings in the deal, Warner Music said.

Reports in the US said the agreement earned Guetta roughly a nine-figure sum.

Guetta has sold more than 50 million records around the world and amassed over 14 billion streams, according to Warner Music.

He has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna, and has two Grammy Awards to his name.

Warner Music described him as “one of the defining influences in electronic music and dance culture since the beginning of the millennium”.