Day like this… station makes huge gaffe over Van Morrison

Absolute Radio 70s forced to delete post that suggested legendary Belfast singer was dead

A London-based radio station specialising in the sounds of the Seventies was forced to delete an embarrassing social media post that seemed to suggest Van Morrison was dead.

Absolute Radio 70s, part of the Absolute Radio Network, tweeted on Monday that it was ‘remembering’ the Belfast singer “on what would have been his 76th birthday.”

The Twitter post, accompanied by an old photograph of Morrison, also asked listeners to recommend their favourite song from the former Them frontman.

However, the incorrect post was premature in more ways than one, as Morrison turns 76 on Monday, August 31, and not August 30 as the tweet said.

The post was quickly removed from the radio station’s Twitter feed, but not before several platform users spotted the mistake and rushed to highlight it. One tweeted: “Absolute Radio posting a tribute to Van Morrison ‘on what would’ve been his 76th birthday’,” followed by a gritted teeth emoji.

Another Twitter user posted: “Absolute offing Van Morrison is surely the first case of radio killing the video star,” while a third wrote: “Love this. Not only is it not his birthday today, but more importantly, Van Morrison is still alive.”

A fourth music fan suggested that the original poster may have been mixing up the east Belfast man with fellow blues singer Joe Cocker. The Yorkshire man died in December 2014 and would be 76 now if he had lived on.

Absolute Radio was contacted by the Belfast Telegraph about the error, but no one was available for comment.

Last year 75 Irish artists from both sides of the border took part in a musical tribute to mark Morrison’s milestone birthday. Among the well-known names who performed were Gary Lightbody, Andrea Corr and Sinead O’Connor. Irish President Michael D Higgins performed the spoken word track Rave On, John Donne, from the album Inarticulate Speech of the Heart.

Earlier this month, Morrison dropped a legal challenge to a ban on live music being played in Northern Ireland.

The ban was part of a series of measures introduced by the Executive to try and halt the spread of Covid-19, but ministers agreed to allow the resumption of live music in July.

In a statement issued at the time, a spokesperson for Morrison confirmed he had discontinued his judicial review proceedings at the High Court in Belfast.

But while welcoming the relaxation of regulations, Morrison remained “concerned by the failure of the Executive to share with him at any time the medical evidence that could ever have supported the need to maintain a blanket ban of live music”.

The singer, who had to cancel gigs at the Ulster Hall, has been outspoken in his criticism of Covid restrictions. He released three lockdown protest songs at the end of last year.