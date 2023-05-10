Dea Matrona relive ‘natural’ journey from buskers to rock stars ahead of Belfast homecoming

Belfast busking duo turned rock stars Dea Matrona have said they cannot wait to celebrate with their Northern Ireland fans ahead of their “massive party” homecoming show next month in Mandela Hall.

Orlaith Forsythe and Mollie McGinn (both 23) started their musical careers almost six years ago, standing in front of the old Argos building just outside Victoria Square in what Orlaith describes as an attempt from her parents to get the pair “out of the house.”

“We started busking simply because we wanted some pocket money at the weekend,” she said, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

“And our parents wanted us out of the house, but we would have never thought it would turn into all this.”

‘All this’ is putting it mildly. Dea Matrona’s Belfast gig next month rounds off their fourth tour in just five months, having performed everywhere from Texas to Belgium.

“We’re buzzing about everything at the minute, so it’s great to play some shows at home. It was really cool to (perform in the States) because we had never played America, and it was actually Mollie’s first ever time there. Plus it was on St Patrick’s Day as well, so it was really special.

“The last time we played in Belfast was last May, and ever since then we’ve been touring non-stop. We’ve played in 11 countries so far.

“The first tour this year was five weeks, and then we did the States for 10 days, and then we went on tour with Chris Shiflett from the Foo Fighters, so we just wanted to get back to our own shows and have a big special show in Belfast. We’re calling it a big party so we thought Mandela Hall was the perfect place.

“It’s going to be an incredible night. We always love our home shows.”

Dea Matrona play Mandela Hall next month (Photo: Jane Donnelly)

Orlaith said Dea Matrona’s rise in music success has been “very natural” and despite the overwhelming nature of their touring schedule, friendship has been at the heart of their success.

“Our friendship has always been our main value, and core,” she adds.

"We are very supportive of each other and if either of us are ever concerned about anything, we’ve an incredible team around us. We also have a very supportive family around both of us.

“We’ve always just really enjoyed doing this and of course with any live work there are challenges, but we have a good space around us because it can be a difficult industry at times. If we were ever to feel this isn’t for us, we wouldn’t do it anymore.”

The pair released the rock song ‘Red Button’ last year, which has nearly 90,000 views on YouTube, and Orlaith admits she’s always asked when Dea Matrona will finally be releasing their long-awaited debut album.

“We are thinking about it everyday, it’s an exciting place to be where we can discuss it,” she adds.

"We’re asked about it all the time, and all I can really say is we’re working on it.”

Tickets for Dea Matrona’s Mandela Hall gig on June 3 are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.ie