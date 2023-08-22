Demi Lovato parts ways with manager Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato has parted ways with her manager Scooter Braun after four years, the PA news agency understands.

The Heart Attack singer has been represented by the well-known US talent agent since 2019.

It comes a week after reports that Justin Bieber was also parting ways with Braun after 16 years, though representatives on both sides have since denied this.

Demi Lovato (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Representatives for Braun have been approached for comment.

Lovato has released two albums since signing with Braun – 2021’s Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, and Holy Fvck which came out in 2022.

Braun is known for having represented a number of high-profilers in the music industry including Bieber, J Balvin, Ariana Grande and The Kid Laroi.

In 2019 he became embroiled in a feud with Taylor Swift after acquiring the recordings of her first six albums after he bought her former label.

Talent manager Scooter Braun (left) and Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

Though the masters have since changed hands again after a deal with investment firm Shamrock Capital, Swift has continued with a bid to regain ownership of the music by creating new versions of the songs.

She has already recorded new versions (“Taylor’s Versions”) of her previous albums Fearless, Red, and Speak Now.

On the last night of her recent sold-out, six-night run of shows at the SoFi Stadium in California, the singer announced the release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – which will arrive on October 27.