Dermot Kennedy and Record Store UK apologise to Belfast fans over pre-sale ticket booking problems – with promise of update

Singer Dermot Kennedy and Record Store UK have apologised to fans for problems they encountered while trying to access tickets for his upcoming Belfast show.

It’s after Northern Ireland fans of the popular singer-songwriter were left “disappointed” on Wednesday after they experienced difficulties accessing a link for pre-sale tickets for an intimate show at McHugh's bar on September 29.

People had to pre-order the album to get a unique presale code from the Record Store website, then a link was to be emailed to join the presale and enter the code.

However, the Belfast show had the wrong link attached and many fans received messages saying there had been an “error”.

They vented their frustration on Twitter saying “real fans” had missed out after tickets were up for sale for hundreds of pounds.

On social media, Dermot Kennedy said: “Working on it… sorry for any confusion. Gonna make it work.”

Now, Record Store UK has tweeted: “We are investigating reported problems with people not being able to redeem their code to access tickets for the Belfast show at McHughs on 29 September.

“We profusely apologise to Dermot Kennedy and all his fans trying to get tickets this morning and will be updating all customers who received a code to access tickets in due course.”

Mary Farrell hoped to attend the Belfast show. She has bought tickets for hundreds of concerts and said she “never saw this happen”, adding, “you always get a chance to search for tickets even if they sell out.”