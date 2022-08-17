Dermot Kennedy fans complain of pre-sale tickets ‘shambles’ as they miss out on Belfast show

Real fans left dejected as ticket to see the Irish singer-songwriter in Liverpool is on sale for £404

Northern Irish fans of Dermot Kennedy have been left “disappointed” after they experienced difficulties accessing a link for pre-sale tickets.

On Wednesday, tickets went on sale for the Irish singer-songwriter’s intimate show at McHugh's bar in Belfast on September 29.

People had to pre-order the album to get a unique presale code from the Record Store website, then a link was to be emailed to join the presale and enter the code.

However, the Belfast show had the wrong link attached and many fans received messages saying there had been an “error”.

They vented their frustration on Twitter saying that judging by the number of tweets it looked like many who pre-ordered didn’t get tickets for Dermot Kennedy in Belfast - “and now there’s loads for sale for mad money. “

A woman said “real fans” missed out while a ticket was now on the Vivago website where a single ticket for the Arts Club in Liverpool was on sale for £404.

Mary Farrell told the Belfast Telegraph: “I pre-ordered Dermot’s new album on Monday which promised access to a presale code to purchase tickets for his acoustic show in McHugh’s bar.

"I received my code via email yesterday evening and at 9.30am this morning had both my laptop and phone waiting for tickets at 10am.

"At 10am the Ticketmaster website stated that the general on-sale was happening now but there nowhere to enter my presale code and nowhere to search for tickets, which is the norm when buying through Ticketmaster.

"After refreshing a couple of times and 10 minutes of no changes, I refreshed once more and saw that no tickets were available. I have bought tickets for hundreds of concerts and have never saw this happen, you always get a chance to search for tickets even if they sell out.”

She added: “I understand it’s a very small venue and tickets are limited but I don’t understand how they became unavailable without even going on sale in the first place.

"I have been a fan of Dermot for years and have always wanted to see him in an intimate setting but there is a lot of disappointed fans this morning as I have yet to see one genuine person who got a ticket for the show.

"I have also seen tickets on resale sites for as much as €500.”

People argued that Ticketmaster should have had a queue system in place, instead most fans received “error” messages and couldn’t gain access at all.

One disappointed punter tweeted: “Shambles of a system trying to get Belfast tickets to Dermot Kennedy from Ticketmaster UK.

“Reading on here they used the wrong link in the email, in two minds whether or not to cancel the album order [...]”

Another said that Dermot Kennedy Belfast sale was a shambles. The “wrong link” was sent by Record Store with the correct link shared later by Ticketmaster Ireland but fans had to be watching the flood of complaints to find it.

“Understandably low ticket availability, but do better,” he added.

However, some fans from Northern Ireland were delighted and expressed excitement that it was going to be like his last show at the Limelight in 2019.

Dermot Kennedy, the Record Store website and Ticketmaster have been contacted for comment.