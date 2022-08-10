Dermot Kennedy to play ‘super intimate’ show in Belfast in September

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is to return to Belfast next month to play what he called a “super intimate show” as part of a series across the UK.

The Dublin-born singer recently played to a sold out Belsonic crowd in June, marking his third appearance at the festival – but won’t be long in coming back for some very lucky fans.

The gigs are organised to celebrate the release of the singer’s upcoming album and the acoustic performance is just one of five he will play.

Writing on social media, Kennedy said: “To celebrate the release of my next album 'Sonder', I'll be doing a series of super intimate shows across the UK with Recordstore.co.uk which I'm so so excited about.

"It’s going to be a completely different and unique show to celebrate the new album and something I might not do again for a long time. Pre-order 'Sonder' from the Record Store before 5pm BST 16th August to gain exclusive access to tickets.”

Read more Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent present Music Against Homelessness in aid of Simon Community

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

For those lucky enough to get access, the singer will play at McHughs bar on Queen's Square in Belfast.

Kennedy was first known for his busking career at just the age of 17, before a stratospheric rise when he toured the United States, Australia and Europe to sold-out audiences in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020 he was nominated for international male solo artist of the year at the BRIT Awards and this year won the RTE’s Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year 2021, for his song Better Days.