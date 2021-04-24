Derry harpist creates 'Songs for the Lost' for families bereaved during pandemic

A musician from Co Londonderry has created a collection of music to help provide those who have lost a loved one to Covid-19 with some solace and comfort.

Les Magee (55), from Coleraine, said the five pieces of music evolved during the course of the pandemic to create the musical score entitled 'Songs For The Lost'.

The production for Ms Magee's score brings together creative elements from all over Northern Ireland. She composed the music and it will be directed by the creative director of New Irish Arts Jonathan Rea, while the album cover was created by Northern Irish artist Rosella Watton-Austin.

Thanks to a grant from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland the musical score will be recorded both in video and audio on Wednesday inside Belfast's Rosemary Street First Presbyterian Church.

As well as the five pieces of choral work - designed for a choir and pianist - it will also include a piano and cello duet.

The eight-person choir will be following strict social-distancing guidelines throughout the recording. Ms Magee explained that the collection of works were specifically written to commemorate those who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

"I've known quite a few people in Northern Ireland that have passed away from Covid and also some in England, but it really is for those people and it's the way the pieces evolved," she explained.

"There's a Benedictus with an Irish prayer, the text of St Francis' 'Lord Make Me An Instrument Of Your Piece', then we've got 'The People Who Walked in Darkness Have Seen A Great Light'.

"The other one is called 'Remember Me I Walk Beside You' and it doesn't really have any religious content.

"The thought behind that was that all these people who have lost people, you want to still believe that the person that has passed away can be felt and can be seen."

Ms Magee, who would regularly perform for charity events across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, said her 2020 wedding calendar was decimated by the pandemic but used the spare time to work on Songs For The Lost and other projects.

"When you're a full-time professional musician, there was no way of doing work that was paid and it's still difficult," she stated. "I'm still waiting for my first wedding of 2021.

"If you haven't had a little bit of savings, it's been very difficult to survive."

Ms Magee added: "We can't be so negative about the pandemic because I think it has given everybody a new focus to get out walking, to appreciate the scenery where we live, and that will probably instigate more compositions from me in the future."

Visit www.lesmagee.com for future updates on how to access Songs For The Lost.