Disney fans get Best Of Both Worlds as Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez reveal music

Disney channel stars Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are set to release new music on the same day.

The childhood friends were supportive of one another on social media as they both revealed their plans to unveil a new single on August 25.

Texas-born, child star Gomez, who is famed for her role on Disney’s Wizards Of Waverly Place, shared a video of her 2007 guest appearance on Disney series Hannah Montana, in which Cyrus starred in the title role with the theme song, The Best Of Both Worlds.

Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana from hit Disney series (Clara Molden/PA)

In the episode, Gomez features as a rival of singer Hannah Montana, as the teenagers engage in a catty exchange as they answer phones at a telethon.

In the clip, Cyrus’ character says: “Hey, what’s up? It’s Hannah Montana. What would you like to give,” to which Gomez’s character replied: “I’d like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single, ouch.”

Cyrus reposted the clip with the joke: “Selena and Miley announcing new singles within one hour of each other.”

Meanwhile, Gomez used the title of her new track, Single Soon, and Cyrus’ upcoming song, Used To Be Young, in her supportive message, writing: “@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day.

“We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!”

Their popular TV shows Hannah Montana and Wizards Of Waverly Place both aired on the Disney channel during their early teenage years.

About her upcoming single, Cyrus said in a video posted on Instagram: “I decided to release Used To Be Young on August 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career.”

Meanwhile, Gomez also posted on Instagram about her new music: “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while.

“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th.”