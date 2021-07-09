DJs Paul Van Dyk and Darren Styles to return to west Belfast’s Feile An Phobail 

Fans of some of the world’s biggest dance music acts have been left ecstatic as the likes of Paul Van Dyk and Darren Styles will be hitting the stage at the west Belfast Feile An Phobail festival.

It comes as the annual festival returns in its traditional venue this summer, after being cancelled as a result of Covid-19 in 2020.

Announced on Friday evening as “Dance Night”, August 8 will see an evening of top class dance music showcased in Falls Park.

German DJ Paul Van Dyk is headlining the gig, with support from ‘Us Against The World’ producer Darren Styles and the likes of Will Atkinson and British-artist Judge Jules.

Organisers say ticket information will be released soon, however it hasn’t stopped fans online getting excited about the summer gig, with Friday’s announcement liked and shared by hundreds on social media.

The return of the Feile in August has seen a number of exciting events unveiled for people to look forward to.

Feile an Phobail director Kevin Gamble said they hope to break records with the festival this year, promising the “biggest and best summer Feile we have ever had”.

West Belfast boxer Michael Conlan will take on former IBF super-bantamweight champion TJ Doheny in a WBO intercontinental title fight on August 6, which will double up as the pathway for either man to a world title shot.

Also between August 5 and August 15 are a number of other exciting events this summer, including musician Dan McCabe, whose gig at The Devenish on August 13 sold out in “record time”.

The festival was moved to a virtual experience in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Runners can also enjoy a 10k race on Saturday August 8.