Dolly Parton’s free book scheme for children proposed for Belfast

Belfast City Council is to consider implementing a pilot of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which is in initiative that involves posting free books to children monthly, from birth to the age of five.

Founded by the world famous country singer, the Imagination Library is intended to recognise the importance of reading, and acknowledges that many local parents could struggle to pay for books due to the current cost of living pressures.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite has proposed the establishment of the pilot and is bringing a motion to the Council’s Business and Standards Committee on Thursday, seconded by Ulster Unionist Carole Howard.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library originally launched in the United States, but has been expanded to countries including Australia, England and the Republic of Ireland.

Councillor de Faoite said: “I believe it’s impossible to overstate the importance of reading from a young age in a child’s education and development.

"We know that the majority of physical brain development occurs in the first three years of life and reading can play a huge role in this. Reading to children and teaching them to read themselves promotes the development of literacy and vocabulary skills as well as improving relationships and better long-term out comes in everything from education to health.

“Reading has been a passion of mine from a young age and I know firsthand how much it has enriched my life. With the worsening cost of living emergency I am growing concerned that parents will struggle to afford to buy items like books and other educational supplies due to the pressures they are facing.”

He said the initiative “could be a vital resource for many families in the Belfast area” and is encouraging council to work with interested partners in providing funding for the scheme, “so that every child in our city has the opportunity to develop a love of reading and the benefits it brings from a young age”.