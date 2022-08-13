Downpatrick rockers Ash still a shining light in music

As they mark 30 years in the industry with a special Belfast gig in December, Tim Wheeler chats to us about the band’s enduring appeal

Ash front man Tim Wheeler with the late SDLP leader, John Hume, Irish rock star Bono of the band U2 and the late Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble at the historic Waterfront Hall gig in 1998.

Still on target after 30 years - Ash rockers Rick McMurray, Tim Wheeler and Mark Hamilton

Ash frontman Tim Wheeler has said that “Northern Irish stubbornness” contributed to the band’s longevity and helped him to “dig deep” when the rockers faced challenging times.

The Downpatrick musician said as the main songwriter he had felt under pressure to deliver a successful third album after their Nu-Clear Sounds, the follow-up to chart-topping debut 1977, was a “relative flop”.

Wheeler, who moved back home from London for a year to focus on self-care and writing new material, said the pressure at the time to succeed and avoid the second album curse was overwhelming.

At the height of Britpop many bands split up following an unsuccessful second album, including Elastica, Kula Shaker and Rialto, although several later reformed.

But the 45-year-old said youthful determination meant Ash bounced back with another UK chart-topping album — Free All Angels — and they have been making music and gigging ever since.

He was speaking as tickets went on sale for a special Ash homecoming 30th anniversary show later this year.

Wheeler, drummer Rick McMurray and bassist Mark Hamilton will play the Ulster Hall in Belfast on Friday, December 16 in a specially curated show to celebrate the band’s story, dating back to its formation as teenage school friends in Downpatrick in 1992.

Wheeler, who recently became a dad to baby George, said: “We’re still really enjoying being in the band after all these years and have never stopped or split up, even through the tough times.

“We found out early on that we could work well together through the challenges, like when our second album was a relative flop compared to 1977. That made us dig deeper for the next one.

“If Free All Angels hadn’t been successful and we’d lost the support of our label, we wouldn’t have been able to afford to keep going.

“A lot of our contemporaries split up after their follow-up albums flopped.

“Maybe because we were younger than a lot of those bands, or maybe it’s down to our Northern Irish stubbornness that we didn’t want to give up.

“It’s hard to know, we might’ve split up and reformed eventually, but I think it’s probably that Northern Irishness thing that made us determined to keep going.”

Ash’s debut 1977, released four years after they got together, was a commercial success and critically acclaimed.

It spawned five singles: Girl From Mars, Kung-Fu, Goldfinger, Angel Interceptor and Oh Yeah, and went to number one in the charts.

Follow-up Nu-Clear Sounds, released in 1998, was less successful, peaking at seven in the charts.

Rock band Ash

It was at this stage Wheeler decided to return home to be with his parents and work on new material in Downpatrick.

“The pressure was on me as the songwriter to deliver so I knew I had to go back to the drawing board and return with some big songs,” he said.

“If you have a flop record, you have one more shot then you get dropped by the label, and that’s the kiss of death, really.

“It had been an absolutely crazy two years. We had gone from leaving school to travelling the world and having all that success.

“I needed to go home, to get back in touch with who I was and where I came from. That’s what helped me.

“It can be very overwhelming when you’re on the crest of wave and things are taking off and you haven’t had much preparation for that.

“Going home helped sort my head out and set us up for the future.”

Free All Angels, the second album to feature guitarist Charlotte Hatherley, was a huge hit.

Still on target after 30 years - Ash rockers Rick McMurray, Tim Wheeler and Mark Hamilton

It became a platinum record and earned Wheeler a prestigious Ivor Novello for songwriting.

The track Burn Baby Burn was also named NME Single of the Year.

The band became a three-piece again after Hatherley left in 2006, but they have maintained a good friendship with her.

Later this year the trio will reunite with their former guitarist for a run of special UK shows to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their third album.

Playing homecoming shows are important to Ash.

They recently headlined this year’s DownTime SummerFest in Downpatrick. The town’s pride in the band was recently sealed with the unveiling of a huge Girl From Mars mural on a gable wall.

“I think coming from a small place in Northern Ireland definitely helped keep us humble,” said Wheeler.

“People from here will never let attitudes run away too badly.

“That’s another reason why we’ve lasted this long; the three of us all coming from the same place and knowing the same people.”

One gig Ash didn’t play, contrary to some press reports, was the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham singer Lotto Ash, who sometimes goes by the name Ash, was on the bill instead, leading to something of a mix up.

“Yeh, we don’t know what happened there, but we were getting lots of phone calls asking us if we were playing at the closing ceremony,” said Wheeler.

“It was quite irritating. Hopefully it’s just a one-off.”

With plenty to celebrate professionally this year, Wheeler also had personal joy when partner Julia Restoin Roitfeld gave birth to George, named after the Ash frontman’s late father.

While mum and baby stay at home when Ash hit the road, Wheeler says he has already tried introducing him to their music.

“I did play guitar for him one day, but once I played the first chord, he started to cry,” he said.

“I’ll maybe try again in a few months. I sing to him, though, and he seems to like it.

“He’s totally awesome and I love being his dad.”

Given the length of the band’s career, there are many highlights Wheeler could choose from.

Playing Girl From Mars on Top Of The Pops was one stand-out moment, signifying just how far they’d come from their school days band practice.

Ash front man Tim Wheeler with the late SDLP leader, John Hume, Irish rock star Bono of the band U2 and the late Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble at the historic Waterfront Hall gig in 1998.

Another was the 1998 gig at the Waterfront Hall featuring Ash and U2 in support of the Good Friday Agreement.

“That was a massive thing for us to be part of, a real moment in history,” said Wheeler.

“It was a moment of change, and we were proud to have been there with U2, John Hume and David Trimble.

“It was one of those iconic moments and it was good to help out and do our bit.”

The Ulster Hall gig this December will be a chance for Ash to look back on three decades of making music and to perform their extensive back catalogue.

It’s understood a few special guests may drop in to lend their support too.

Wheeler says any nerves he might have had starting out in the 1990s are long gone and he just looks forward now to getting up on a stage and performing for large crowds.

“I remember playing at Reading in 1996 and I built it up so much into this big deal that it was terrifying, and I didn’t enjoy it,” he said.

“Now I don’t get freaked out. I guess that comes from experience.

“As long as I have my guitar in hand and Mark and Rick behind me, I’m okay.”

Tickets are on sale now from www.ulsterhall.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.ie