Downton Abbey stars Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery unveil new folk single

Downton Abbey stars-turned folk duo Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery have unveiled their new single, Starlight.

The track is a compelling, gritty American Western-inspired tune infused with the duo’s distinctive subtle touch of dramatic harmony.

Known by their stage name Michael and Michelle, Fox and Dockery first met on the set of the hit TV period drama, and soon discovered their shared passion for music – jamming casually in between shooting scenes.

Dockery and Fox signed their first record deal and debut EP, The Watching Silence, released via Decca in May 2022 (Decca Records/PA)

The pair started playing regularly as a duo for fun and six years later signed their first record deal and debut EP, The Watching Silence, released via Decca in May 2022.

Speaking about the release of Starlight, Fox, who played Andrew Parker on Downton, said: “This is a song about getting out, fleeing in the middle of the night, taking back control of your own story.

“We heard parts of the delta blues when writing and saw images of the endless expanse along American roads.

“It is influenced by Delta blues, Arcade Fire, Bob Dylan and always Crosby Stills Nash and Young.”

Fox and Dockery are joined by Chris Mass, of Mumford and Sons, on percussion, Tommy Heap on piano and drums, and Carlos Garcia on guitar.

Starlight was recorded in Crouch End’s Church Studios in London, and was produced by Iain Grimble.

Fox added: “We wanted a song that felt really American, the idea of galloping through on horseback.

“We sat separately to write the lyrics, so it was very conversational. The lyrics were in conflict, her verse against my verse, and we tried to bring them back together and see what we ended up with.”

Dockery, who played Lady Mary Talbot on Downton, said: “It started with a very Western riff that sets the scene, like a Western film.

“It’s our favourite one to do live. We love it.”

Starlight is available now via Decca Records.