Dua Lipa on course to claim fourth number one with Barbie beat

Dua Lipa arrives for the European premiere of Barbie in London (Ian West/PA)

Dua Lipa is on course to claim her fourth number one single as her Barbie soundtrack song Dance The Night climbs up the UK charts.

The 27-year-old singer’s disco anthem, which features in the hit movie about the Mattel doll, is predicted to rise two spots to claim the top spot next Friday, according to the Official Charts Company’s first look.

If it succeeds, it would break Dave and Central Cee’s 10-week run at number one with their track Sprinter.

Lipa has previously secured the top spot with her 2017 track New Rules, 2018’s One Kiss with Calvin Harris and her 2021 collaboration with Sir Elton John on Cold Heart.

The influence of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, continues further down the chart as Billie Eilish’s contemplative What Was I Made For? – which also features on the soundtrack – is currently set to hold on to its number two slot.

While the reworking of Aqua’s Barbie World by rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice is expected to take the ninth spot this upcoming week.

Elsewhere, Olivia Rodrigo is course to claim the third and fourth spots with her track Vampire and new release Bad Idea Right.

Olivia Rodrigo performing on the Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

The songs are from her upcoming second studio album, Guts, which is due to be released next month.

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of Cruel Summer from her 2019 album Lover is on track to climb two places to number five while Peggy Gou’s (It Goes Like) Nanana is to hold at number six.

Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s collaboration on Desire could become the duo’s second top 10 hit together as it is predicted to reach number seven and Becky Hill and Chase & Status are also set to rise with Disconnect to number eight.

Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry and Ella Henderson’s collaboration on 0800 Heaven is on course to round off the top 10.