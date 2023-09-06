Duke Special among headline acts at Belfast Maritime Festival this weekend

The Belfast singer is marking 21 years since his first album release.

Crowds will flock to Sailortown this weekend for the Belfast Maritime Festival

Duke Special is among the headline acts as over 100 of Northern Ireland’s leading musicians will perform in outdoor venues at this weekend’s Belfast Maritime Festival.

The festival, organised by Belfast City Council, will showcase a programme that includes Americana, trad, jazz, opera, bluegrass, classical, indie and folk artists, with admission free for all events.

Taking place along the city’s Maritime Mile, with entertainment stretching across Queen’s Quay to HMS Caroline in the Titanic Quarter, the festival celebrates Belfast’s rich maritime heritage and spirit of innovation.

In addition to music, free events include the first-ever ‘Science Street’ exploring topics such as navigation, marine biology, climate change and biodiversity, as well as the Belfast Bazaar, featuring the very best local produce and crafts, photography exhibitions and a Kids’ Zone.

The festival will also welcome a flotilla of vessels and ships to Queen’s Quay and Belfast Harbour Marina on September 9 and 10.

NI Music Prize winners such as Joshua Burnside, Winnie Ama, Sasha Samara and ROE will join Duke Special, who is now celebrating 21 years since his first album release.

Duke Special

Leading local soul act Manukahunney and Irish folk legends the Rapparees will also feature on the bill, while a number of premieres specially commissioned for the festival will also take place over the weekend.

Draperstown native and BBC presenter Gemma Bradley will take on the role of compere on stage at Titanic Slipways to bring the extensive programme to the audience.

Traditional music sessions will also take place at various venues throughout the weekend, with the Sail Back to Sailortown event – a night of music, poetry and film celebrating the area’s story – being held on the Saturday night in St Joseph’s Church.

An “In the Round” event with three of NI’s foremost songwriters – King Cedar, ROE and Ellis Phillips – will also be held on the evening, with admission charged at £5.

For full details of the Belfast Maritime Festival, check out visitbelfast.com and #BelfastMaritime.