DUP and Sinn Fein clash over Wolfe Tones Féile concerts

The DUP and Sinn Fein have clashed over the Wolfe Tones Féile concerts in Falls Park, after Belfast City Council agreed to give events in public parks an annual review.

At the recent monthly meeting of the full council, elected members agreed that events in city parks that seek multiple year approval will be subject to a review after each programme is finished.

The agreement by elected members is a pre-policy position, in advance of the council agreeing a more structured framework and policy for events, which is currently being prepared by council officers.

During a restricted discussion, away from the public and press at the council’s People and Communities Committee last month, elected members moved away from a proposal for equality impact assessments to be undertaken in regard to individual events on council land, specifically in relation to the Féile an Phobail Festival. During a party group leader meeting later it was decided to move towards an annual review for all recurring events.

DUP councillor Brian Kingston said at the City Hall meeting this week: “We are happy for these recommendations to go through as approved at committee. But we will say again regarding Féile An Phobail and the use of Falls Park, that for a number of events, despite the vast majority being positive, there does continue to be a problem.”

He referred specifically to “the use of a council park where there is a concert, and from the stage, there is singing, and the leading of young people, and the chanting of support for paramilitary organisations”.

He said: “I am referring to the Wolfe Tones concert in Falls Park, in our park. There is nothing else on the same scale as this.”

He added: “We will continually ask what steps are being made to change the nature of this event. People can look at the nature of the footage and judge for themselves, and decide if it is acceptable in a council park.”

Sinn Fein councillor Matt Garrett told the chamber: “Whenever we moved from committee we moved from having an equality impact assessment carried out on particular events, and in particular Féile, to having all organisations holding events being reminded of their good relations policy.”

He responded to Mr Kingston: “You make reference to Féile all the time, and while you say every time you will get up and make that point, we will also remind yourself, as a party, that all events across the city have to enter a contract. All the good relations and impacts are discussed in that.”

He said: “If we are going to move to the point of having equality impacts on every individual, we can’t support that, and we would call for them across all.”

Mr Kingston asked Mr Garrett: “Do you not accept there is a problem? This event is on a scale unlike any other, where there is chanting for paramilitaries, young people being led from the stage. Chanting for the organisation that caused Bloody Friday, that we have agreed to commemorate this year.”

Mr Garrett replied: “Would you equally agree there are events that are happening in parks and spaces in this city, owned by the council, that are equally as annoying to other members of the community?”

Mr Kingston said: “If this was happening not on a council park it wouldn’t be our business. We can’t please all of society. If we have to challenge people’s behaviour, so be it. But there is nothing in parallel with this event. I will say again, we want to see progress being made, it being accepted by the organisers, and the parties on this council, that this is a stain on the council and the Féile.”

Until the finalised policy is agreed, after the annual review of each event, the council’s Director of Neighbourhood Services will decide on appropriate changes to event management where necessary, including the removal of permission if required.

Agreed at the council were the AVA Festival Bespoke Campsite on June 3 and 4 at Victoria Park, the Féile an Phobail annual events programme at Falls Park and Dunville Park, the Circus Extreme from October 21 to November 6 at Boucher Road Playing Fields, and the Belfast Beer and Cider Festival from May 18 to 21 at Botanic Gardens.