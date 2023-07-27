‘Each song was as powerful as the next’: Belfast DJ says he was working with Sinead O’Connor on new album

A Belfast DJ has confirmed he was working on a new album with Sinead O'Connor, pictured here performing in 2007 (Niall Carson/PA)

A Belfast DJ has said he was working with Sinead O’Connor on her new music just before her death.

David Holmes, who has conducted the music for films such as Ocean’s Twelve and BBC’s Killing Eve, said O’Connor only had one more track to record for the new album, with eight songs already produced.

The Dublin native, most famous for her track ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, died on Wednesday aged 56.

She was found responsive in her home in London. Police are not treating her death as suspicious.

Her family said it was with “great sadness” they were announcing her death.

In a tribute to O’Connor on Instagram, Holmes recalled how they first met in 2018 at Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday.

"She stole the show, (afterwards) we went back stage for a drink before heading back to Belfast and suddenly Sinead appeared,” the DJ wrote.

“As she walked in my direction, and knowing that this was my one chance to talk to her I quickly introduced myself and told her that I wanted to make a record with her about healing. To my surprise, her ears pricked up and after a quick chat, she gave me her number not having a clue who I was. I'll never forget that moment.”

Holmes said the pair stayed in touch for the next five years and over time produced a new record, with each song “as powerful as the next”.

"Every time I recorded her in my studio it was a pinch yourself moment,” he said.

"I really felt that I was in the presence of greatness like a Nina Simone, Billie Holiday or Karen Dalton.

"A giant in popular music but what made her so special, apart from that voice and vision was her fearlessness and honesty, not only as an artist but as a human being. I always felt that Sinead was light years ahead of her time."

Further in the post, which included three photographs of O’Connor recording in Holmes’s studio at an unknown date, he referenced O’Connor’s famous Saturday Night Live controversy when during a 1992 live performance on the American sketch comedy show she tore up a photograph of then-Pope John Paul II.

The move caused outrage across the United States and resulted in the singer being banned from the comedy programme. She was also booed two weeks later during a concert in New York.

“The bravery of standing up on SNL and calling out the Catholic Church for protecting monsters disguised as priests and nuns,” he said.

"She spoke truth to power and was cancelled for it. Sinead was the definition of Art. Sinead was a disrupter, a dreamer, an outsider and outlier, radical, upsetter, the high priestess of Irish soul and punk, incredibly intelligent, ridiculously kind and so f****ing funny.

"I'm (going to) miss her very much, but feel totally privileged to have become her friend. At this minute my thoughts are with Sinead's family and her inner circle. Thank you Sinead O’Connor. You taught me so much. No Veteran Dies alone.”

The Belfast DJ’s confirmation O’Connor was working on new music came after her management team announced last year she would step back from performing following the death of her 17-year old son Shane.

O’Connor’s last studio album, I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss was released in 2018. It reached number one in Ireland and was nominated for the Meteor Choice Music Prize for Best Album.