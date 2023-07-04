East Belfast set to get a flavour of Ibiza this weekend

A night of live dance music is in store for revellers at CS Lewis Square.

East Belfast will get its very own taste of Ibiza this weekend, with a host of talent ready to make their mark in one of the city’s iconic open spaces.

Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago will bring their saxophone/DJ combination to the EastSide Weekender, run by Belfast-based East Side Partnership.

Two of the Mediterranean island’s biggest dance music stars, the duo have totalled over 50 million streams on social media and will entertain crowds at CS Lewis Square on Saturday July 8.

They will be joined on stage by a number of guests, including fulltime Ibiza residents Loéca, Juanito Chanclas, Mark Jackson and Nikki O.

Nikki O is a native of east Belfast and works as a DJ and radio presenter based between London and Belfast. She has been a regular on festival line ups at AVA and has presented on Radio One.

The community group have also announced that BPerfect Cosmetics will be on hand to provide their “creative flair” to the occasion through face painting and hair braiding in their unique style.

Tickets for the event are priced at £15 and are available to buy here.

Demand for the event had been so great that the organisers were forced to expand the capacity of the venue, releasing a further 300 tickets just under a week ago.

The dance night will be followed on Sunday July 9 by a family fun day at Orangefield Park from 1pm until 4pm.

There will be live music, creative workshops, sports and outdoor performances for all the family at the non-ticketed event.