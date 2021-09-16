Ed Sheeran fans in Belfast and Dublin hoping for a ‘Perfect’ world tour announcement

Speculation is mounting that Ed Sheeran will play Belfast and Dublin as part of a huge tour announcement expected on Friday.

The Bad Habits singer shared the news of an upcoming tour during a fan Q&A he hosted on Instagram from New York on Wednesday night.

The Yorkshire-born multi-award-winning singer/songwriter then posted on Twitter that he had something exciting to announce early on Friday that would mark the next chapter in his life. He wrote: “Announcing something 8am tomorrow UK time that is basically the start of the next three years of my life, excited to be back at it.

“Look out for the announcement tomorrow.”

Also this week, huge billboards featuring Ed’s signature maths symbols began to appear in cities across the UK.

Sheeran’s single Shivers, the third track from his upcoming album, has gone straight in at number one in this week’s Official Trending Chart.

The song is also heading for number one on the Official Singles Chart this Friday, going up against Sheeran’s own Bad Habits, which has been at the top spot for 11 weeks.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Sheeran had become the first British solo artist to claim a full year at number one in the Official Singles Chart across his catalogue of hits.