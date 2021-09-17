Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour: Belfast Boucher gig confirmed

Ed Sheeran is set to play his first Belfast gig in four years on May 12, 2022 at Boucher Playing Fields.

The Bad Habits singer last played Belfast to a sell-out show for 40,000 in 2018.

He will open his 2022 European tour in Cork, then Limerick followed by Belfast.

There was mention of a Dublin gig on his website when dates were first published on Friday morning, however that has since been removed.

It is likely that he could play Dublin as well, with a possibility of further dates being added.

Tickets for the ‘The Mathematics Tour’ go on sale on Saturday, September, 25 at 8am.

Tickets are also available through his official website and Ticketsmaster.

There will be no pre-sale tickets available for this tour.

The Yorkshire-born multi-award-winning singer/songwriter shared the news of an upcoming tour during a fan Q&A he hosted on Instagram from New York on Wednesday night.

He then posted on Twitter that he had something exciting to announce early on Friday that would mark the next chapter in his life.

Earlier this week, huge billboards featuring Ed’s signature maths symbols began to appear in cities across the UK.