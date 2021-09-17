Ed Sheeran Mathematics tour Belfast gig: Tickets and dates

Ed Sheeran is set to perform Belfast in May 2022, the first time in four years.

Ed Sheeran fans rejoiced on Friday morning when the award-winning singer/songwriter announced he would be performing in Belfast for his upcoming 2022 Mathematics tour.

This will be his first gig in NI in four years, with 40,000 people attending the previous sell-out gig back in 2018.

That tour became the most attended and high-grossing tour ever.

He is set to take to the stage at Boucher Playing Fields on May 12.

Read more Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour: Belfast Boucher gig confirmed

The Bad Habits singer will open his 2022 European tour in Cork, then Limerick followed by Belfast.

There was mention of a Dublin gig on his website when dates were first published on Friday morning, however that has since been removed.

Earlier this week, huge billboards featuring Ed’s signature maths symbols began to appear in cities across the UK as a clue to where might be on the list of tour locations.

The tour coincides with Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ which will be released on October 29, 2021 through Asylum/Atlantic.

Read more Ed Sheeran makes rare appearance to announce guitar giveaway

It is likely that, during his visit to Northern Ireland, the Yorkshire-born musician may stop by one of his favourite guitar markers based in Co Down.

Earlier this year he announced a guitar giveaway with Downpatrick-based Lowden Guitars who he has collaborated with in the past.

During a video-call with founder of the company, George Lowden, back in February, Ed revealed that he has a Lowden guitar in every room in his house.

He also discussed his collaboration with George for 'Sheeran by Lowden', a range of guitars born out of the friendship between Ed Sheeran and George Lowden.

The brand launched two years ago and has been popular among a number of notable musicians.

Tickets for the upcoming ‘The Mathematics Tour’ go on sale on Saturday 25 September at 8am.

Tickets are also available through his official website and Ticketsmaster.

There will be no pre-sale tickets available for this tour.

Tickets will use specially developed mobile digital technology which have safeguards to ensure the singers fans get access and to prevent unofficial re-selling at inflated prices.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for an account with an official ticket vendor in advance of the on sale. Fans who become unable to go to the shows will be able to sell their tickets to other fans at the price they paid plus a booking fee through the official fan to fan face value resale platform at the place they purchased the tickets.

European tour dates

APRIL 2022

Thurs 28th Ireland Cork Páirc Uí Chaoimh

MAY 2022

Thurs 5th Ireland Limerick Thomond Park

Thurs 12th N.Ireland Belfast Boucher Road Playing Fields

Thurs 26th UK Cardiff Principality Stadium

Fri 27th UK Cardiff Principality Stadium

JUNE 2022

Fri 3rd UK Sunderland Stadium of Light

Sat 4th UK Sunderland Stadium of Light

Fri 10th UK Manchester Etihad Stadium

Sat 11th UK Manchester Etihad Stadium

Thurs 16th UK Glasgow Hampden Park

Fri 17th UK Glasgow Hampden Park

Weds 29th UK London Wembley Stadium

Thurs 30th UK London Wembley Stadium

JULY 2022

Fri 1st UK London Wembley Stadium

Thurs 7th Germany Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena

Thurs 14th Netherlands Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri 15th Netherlands Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri 22nd Belgium Brussels King Baudouin Stadium

Fri 29th France Paris Stade De France

AUGUST 2022

Thurs 4th Denmark Copenhagen Øresundsparken

Weds 10th Sweden Gothenburg Ullevi

Sat 20th Finland Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Thurs 25th Poland Warsaw PGE Narodowy

SEPTEMBER 2022

Thurs 1 Austria Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium

Sat 10th Germany Munich Olympiastadion

Fri 16th Switzerland Zurich Letzigrund Stadion

Fri 23rd Germany Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park