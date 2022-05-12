Ed Sheeran’s Belfast concerts: Everything you need to know from ticket details to stage times

Hot on the back of hugely successful shows in Dublin and Cork last week, Ed Sheeran is set to bring the next leg of his Mathematics tour to Belfast next week.

Sheeran kicked off his Irish tour with two intimate concerts at Dublin’s Whelan’s and then Vicar Street, before performing twice in Croke Park.

Over 80,000 fans flocked to his first Croke Park concert which was his first major outdoor concert in Dublin since the Covid-19 pandemic began and he will end the tour of Ireland with the shows in Northern Ireland.

When is he playing in Belfast?

The Shape of You singer is set to hit the stage at Boucher Road Playing Fields on Thursday May 12 and Friday May 13.

He was originally set for just one performance up in Northern Ireland when dates were announced last year, however a second date was added due to popular demand.

What time will Ed Sheeran appear on stage?

According to Ticketmaster gates at Boucher Road Playing Fields will open from 4pm for fans to begin arriving.

No times have yet been published when the English popstar will appear in Belfast, however in his other gigs across the island, he appeared around 8pm, completing a 22 - 24 song set and finishing up around 10.30pm.

Can I still buy tickets for the show?

According to a search on Ticketmaster, there are still some standing tickets available for the concerts.

What you need to enter the concert on the day

To gain access to the concert you are required to bring your fully charged mobile phone or smartphone. You will be required to produce a valid form of photo ID that matches the name on the tickets.

Accepted forms of Photo ID are – A current driver’s licence (including provisional licence), a current or recently expired passport (provided the picture is a good resemblance of the holder).

Ticketmaster also confirmed the age restrictions on the concert, saying that those under 16 should be accompanied by an adult and no children under the age of 5 are permitted.