Electric Picnic 2022 lineup revealed: Snow Patrol, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys set to headline after two-year hiatus

Snow Patrol, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys will headline this year’s Electric Picnic as music festivals finally return after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dermot Kennedy, Megan Thee Stallion and Picture This are also among the marquee acts booked to head back to Stradbally, Co Laois, after the two-year hiatus.

London Grammar, Glass Animals, Fontaines DC and Anne-Marie will also feature at the star-studded festival to take place on September 2-4.

Dozens of acts have been confirmed for the arts and music festival, which is expected to attract 70,000 picnickers each day.

“It’s been minutes, it’s been days, since we last visited the rolling fields of Stradbally Hall, they have lain fallow, breathing, regenerating and waiting for the return,” a statement from organisers read.

“Good things Eventually come to those who wait, so get on your Dancing Shoes as we reveal the Savage line-up for this year’s festival. The time has come for You and I to reunite, re-embrace and rediscover the magic of Electric Picnic - we have missed you”.

Festival favourites such as the Jimi Hendrix arena, The Leviathan Stage, The Human Lab, Fish Town - the carnival town of the festival, will return alongside the Ah! Hear! Podcast stage.

“The Hip Hop, Beats and Rhymes stage will present the best of slam poetry, grime, hip hop and performance with some of the acts that have made the Irish scene one of the world’s most exciting. An Puball Gaeilge will also be ar ais arís with a colourful clár of podchraoladh beo, díospóreachtaí, ceoil, caint agus craic: the best of intelligent Irish language entertainment,” organisers said.