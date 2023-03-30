Ellie Goulding announces autumn tour dates for upcoming fifth studio album

Ellie Goulding has announced a string of tour dates for her upcoming fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven.

The 36-year-old singer’s new record is due out on April 7 and has been preceded by singles By The End Of The Night, Like A Saviour, Easy Lover and Let It Die.

Its release will be followed by a 12-date tour across the UK and Europe kicking off in Dublin on October 16.

She will also perform in major cities including Glasgow, Manchester, London, Paris and Milan before concluding the run in Berlin on November 7.

Alongside the announcement, Goulding, who is also a UN global environment ambassador, said: “As you know, touring plays such a crucial part of my job – I love connecting with you all.

“But I’m also acutely aware of the damage that touring can and does do to our planet.

“I want to continue the great green work we did with the Brightest Blue tour but be even more ambitious for the planet this time around.

“I can’t wait to see you all. Sending you lots of love, Ellie x”

The new album is her first record since her chart-topping 2020 release Brightest Blue.

Goulding first claimed the top spot in the charts in 2010 with her debut album Lights and continued her success with 2012 release Halcyon.

Her third studio album Delirium peaked at number three in 2015.

Last year, the singer was honoured with the president’s award at the BMI London Awards in recognition of her contributions to music and songwriting.

On Thursday, it was also announced the Brit Award winner will headline a concert during the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, Surrey this summer.

This will be the first time live music will feature at the event as part of a push to attract new audiences to the championship.

Goulding will perform on the Saturday evening of the event on August 12 alongside other acts.

She said: “I’m honoured to be the first music artist to perform at the AIG Women’s Open.

“The elevation of women’s sport is something I’m a huge champion of, so I can’t wait to be surrounded by inspiring women in August.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all there.”

Pre-sale for her Higher Than Heaven tour begins on April 4 at 9am with general sale opening on Thursday April 6 at 9am.