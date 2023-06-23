Elton John finally ‘tempted’ by Glastonbury

Festivalgoers use parasols to shelter from the sun at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

The co-founder of Glastonbury has said the event "got there eventually" in tempting musical heavyweights Sir Elton John and Yusuf/Cat Stevens to play at the festival for the first time.

Writing in festival newspaper the Glastonbury Free Press Michael Eavis added that social responsibility is "essential to the very existence" of the Worthy Farm showpiece in Somerset - as it prepares to celebrate 75 years of the NHS after also managing a successful social housing programme.

On first-time performers Sir Elton and Stevens, the 87-year-old said: "Elton John is obviously going to be incredible. I'm so pleased he's finally playing.

"I can't wait for Cat Stevens. I absolutely love his music."

Eavis said he visited Stevens in London 20 years ago to try and persuade him to play at his festival, catching a train, then a bus to get to the veteran folk singer-songwriter's house.

"He knew I was coming, so he'd out put all the tablecloths and he gave me a piece of cake," Eavis said.

"We had a really nice afternoon. After that, I thought it would happen ... but it didn't, well not until now. I'm so glad we got there eventually."

The Rocket Man superstar will take to the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm on Sunday night for what has been billed as his final UK gig.