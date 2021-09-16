Elton John’s Belfast Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour date rescheduled after ‘awkward fall’

Elton John has been forced to reschedule his 2021 European and UK tour dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to 2023.

This includes the December 6 Belfast show and his Dublin shows on December 3 and 4.

The postponement will see the star instead take to the stage at Belfast’s SSE Arena on March 31, 2023 while the Dublin shows will now take place on March 29 and March 31 at the 3Arena.

The Rocket Man singer expressed his sadness at the decision which came about after the 74-year-old suffered an injury in a fall.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he said.

"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

He confirmed he would complete the charitable Global Citizen event on September 25

"I don’t want to let a charity down,” he added.

"Being just five songs it’s a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries.

"After this I will be having the operation to ensure the tour can get back on the road in January of 2022 in New Orleans.

"I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this - the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

Ticketholders of the rescheduled performances will receive new event information and all original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road will recommence on January 19, 2022 in New Orleans and run until the summer of 2023.

For additional information visit eltonjohn.com.