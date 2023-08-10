English rap act The Streets announces autumn Belfast concert

English rap act The Streets has announced he will be playing a gig at the Telegraph Building in October.

The act, which is headed by Mike Skinner, will be releasing an album and feature film alongside touring the UK and Ireland.

The tour includes a night in Belfast’s Telegraph Building on October 22.

The new album will be a first for The Streets in over a decade, as well as Skinner’s debut feature film of the same name, The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light.

The album is scheduled for release on October 20.

Poster for The Streets' Ireland tour.

Speaking about the upcoming releases and UK tour, Mr Skinner said: "It has been seven long years working on this film and album.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and after dipping my toe in with some shorts and music videos, I felt I was ready.

“I tried to go the traditional route for a bit, but it’s always served me better to follow my instincts and just get on with it myself, so I've directed it, acted in it, edited, sound mixed, funded, produced it all as well as written it,” he added.

“The album doesn’t exist without it. Ultimately it’s all the fruits of a decade on the DJ circuit, watching people in clubs and back rooms, testing out beats and basslines to see what connected - and putting it all together into The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light”

Tickets will be on sale from Friday 18 August at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie.