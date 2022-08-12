Eurovision 2023: Five possible reasons Belfast missed out on the chance to host contest

Former Eurovision Song Contest winner Linda Martin, from Belfast, who backed the campaign to bring the event to the city.

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, 2022. Credit: Luca Bruno.

Belfast’s failure to make it onto the shortlist of UK cities that could host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been met with widespread disappointment.

Over the coming weeks, the European Broadcasting Union and the BBC will visit the seven spots – Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield – to see what they have to offer. The host city will be announced in the autumn.

It is understood that Belfast City Council officers, who were involved in an early expression of interest in hosting the event, have requested feedback from contest organisers on why Belfast missed out.

The criteria to hold the show says that the venue must be able to accommodate 10,000 spectators, have a press centre for 1,500 journalists, should be within easy reach of an international airport, and have hotel accommodation available for at least 2,000 journalists and spectators.

This year organisers are also looking for a financial contribution from the host city, as well as showcasing Ukrainian culture and music.

Eurovision super-fan Padraic Devlin, who launched a campaign to bring the contest to Belfast, said he was shocked it hadn’t made the shortlist as he felt the city “met the criteria and then some”.

He also said he believed that the opportunity for Belfast to host Eurovision wouldn’t arise again.

However, Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn said he believed the UK could stage the contest again in the future and that Belfast’s turn could come around.

He said: “This isn’t the end of the Eurovision dream. If the UK continues to put acts like Sam Ryder forward, I think there’s every chance it will win and host the contest again.

“We have an important story to tell, we’re a progressive, forward-thinking city and we’re ready to show that to the world. What we need to do now is look at what else we can do for any future bids.”

So, what areas can be improved to make Belfast Eurovision ready, should the chance present itself in the future?

Connectivity/transport

To host an event the size of the Eurovision Song Contest, the infrastructure needs to be in place. Yes, Belfast boasts numerous hotels but there is no denying there are problems with connectivity and public transport.

We have two airports but a lack of train or tram link connecting them to the city centre. A lack of late-night bus services and poor availability of taxis also needs to be addressed.

In response to recent complaints about poor public transport having an impact on hospitality, Translink said it was aiming to provide additional night-time services to support the economy, but a shortage of taxis continues to be a major headache for hospitality.

Public support

While the seven shortlisted cities had huge public support in their bids to stage next year’s event, Belfast’s campaign had a muted response.

Several high-profile names including former Eurovision Song Contest winner Linda Martin and broadcaster Eamonn Holmes joined councillors Anthony Flynn, Seamas De Faoite and Micky Murray to express support.

But call-outs for celebrity support fell on deaf ears and the backing from the public was less vocal and positive than in the shortlisted cities.

Cultural diversity

Belfast might have come on leaps and bounds in terms of cultural diversity, but compared to Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, it falls short.

While the city has stepped up to support Ukraine, its size means bigger places that can accommodate larger numbers of refugees are perhaps better placed to showcase Ukrainian culture.

Eurovision is renowned for being inclusive, open and diverse. Again, Belfast has made great strides when it comes to celebrating diversity, but in a week where a drag queen taking part in a reading event for children received death threats, there remains much work to be done.

Regeneration

Belfast city centre has gone downhill since the famous Bank Buildings was destroyed in a fire four years ago.

The pandemic, subsequent lockdowns and growing drug usage have all contributed to its decline, along with littering, fly-tipping, boarded-up buildings and rat infestations.

Belfast’s former ‘golden mile’ saw steady decline long before Covid, with empty premises and dilapidated facades replacing what was once a bustling stretch of road.

The area around Castle Street in particular has come under fire for its lack of cleanliness and decline. Plans are afoot to make the city centre more aesthetically appealing and the reopening of Primark is being viewed as a key step in this regeneration.

If Belfast is to ever host a large international event again, such as the MTV EMAs in 2011, it needs to undergo a major facelift.

A functioning government

Belfast has the venues, hotels, musical heritage and unique back story, but no government.

Until Stormont is up and running again, all bets are off when it comes to hosting major events like Eurovision. Political and financial stability are necessary backdrops.