Eurovision Song Contest disaster: can UK recover from its nul points nightmare? 

Brexit may be a factor in Eurovision humiliation, but the song was woeful

There was a time when Norway was the laughing stock of Europe, the most frequent collector of nul points in the cheesiest night of the year.

We cringed for the Scandinavians as the scores were doled out and they found themselves languishing at the bottom of the table yet again.

On four occasions Norway failed to pick up a single point at the Eurovision Song Contest. It became almost tradition; as predictable as Greece and Cyprus exchanging top marks or the Nordic countries having each other’s backs.

Take a bow United Kingdom. While it’s not quite there yet, it’s fast catching up. James Newman’s instantly forgettable performance in Saturday night’s final marks the second time the UK has received zero points and the fifth time it’s come last.

When pop duo Jemini were left pointless in 2003 with their out-of-tune, out-of-date offering Cry Baby, the writer and the media blamed politics and Britain’s involvement in the Iraq War.

Following Newman’s dismal result on Saturday, many in the UK were quick to point the finger at Brexit and to accuse the rest of Europe of holding a grudge.

And they’d be right — to a point. Voting is somewhat political. Naturally, Europe is going to punish the UK for Brexit. It’s a collective sending to Coventry in the campest way possible. “You think you don’t need us. Pah! We’ll show you!”

But there’s more to it than Brexit and regional bloc voting.

The truth is that Newman’s entry Embers just wasn’t that good. It sounded much better on airplay, but live on the night Newman’s vocals were weak, the staging was bland and he wasn’t exactly dressed to make an impression .

I’m not saying leather lederhosen would have swung him a few votes — good God no, what a thought — but at least the winning Italians made an effort.

The victorious Maneskin were cleared last night after an investigation was launched into allegations of drug taking during the event on Saturday. The European Broadcasting Union said in a statement that Damiano David, frontman of the Italian rock group, had returned a negative result in a drugs test since the event on Saturday.

However, both the performance from the Italians – and France’s runner-up – had something in common. Barbara Pravi’s ballad Voila was sung beautifully and was a world away from the Italians’ flamboyant glam-rock performance. But they both stood out. Newman looked like he was heading down t’pub for a pint and he appeared out of breath.

In saying that, it wasn’t the worst Eurovision performance I’ve seen; it wasn’t even the worst on the night. Germany’s entry from Jendrick, featuring a dancing hand, was bizarre. It was certainly more deserving of bottom place. But if the UK wants to get back in the game and relive its Eurovision glory days, it needs to get serious about choosing a contender. While the UK tends to smirk about the Eurovision, the other contenders don’t share that snobbery. They want to win. And that’s the difference.

For a nation that’s produced some of the world’s greatest artists, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find one to break the recent trend. Send Adele or Lewis Capaldi. Let’s see how the rest of Europe votes then.

I hear H from Steps has offered the band’s services for next year. OK. Well, maybe not.