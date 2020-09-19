Experts and politicians slam Van Morrison for anti-Covid safety songs

Singer likens government to 'fascist bullies' in implementing lockdown

Hitting back: Dr Gabriel Scally said the singer has ‘grumpy old man syndrome’

Health experts and politicians have slammed Sir Van Morrison for accusing the government of taking the public's freedom during the Covid-19 crisis in newly released protest songs.

The singer's three new songs 'Born To Be Free', 'As I Walked Out', and 'No More Lockdown', protest against the coronavirus lockdown, in which he claims scientists are "making up crooked facts" in measures that "enslave" the population.

Sir Van, who recently marked his 75th birthday, has faced a wave of criticism for the songs.

Dr Gabriel Scally, a former NHS doctor and professor of Public Health at the University of Bristol, said the singer appeared to be suffering from "grumpy old man syndrome".

The Belfast-born doctor told the Belfast Telegraph Sir Van's remarks were "really unhelpful".

"I'm surprised that he has any problems with the government's Covid restrictions since he himself has actively practised self-isolation and social distancing for decades," Dr Scally said.

"There are differing interpretation of the facts (around Covid) undoubtedly and that's what science is about, debate and discussion. But it's insulting and destructive to be making these sort of unwarranted and unevidenced allegations," he added.

Professor of Molecular Virology at Queen's University, Dr Ultan Power said he was "raging" at Sir Van and he has invited the singer to visit his laboratory.

He tweeted: "Does he really think we virologists sit around conjuring up ways to remove freedoms?? My daughter is a singer/actor based in London - hasn't worked since March!

"Wouldn't I be perverse to plot against her return to work??"

Dr Power added: "I invite @vanmorrison to come visit my laboratory to see our research on fighting COVID-19. Happy to address all his questions. Perhaps he might even consider contributing to our research efforts to help accelerate our COVID-19 drug discovery research."

In one of the songs 'No More Lockdown', Sir Van likens the government to "fascist bullies" and accuses them of "overreach" in implementing the lockdown.

"No more fascist bullies, disturbing our peace. No more taking of our freedom. And our God given rights, pretending it's for our safety, When it's really to enslave", he sings in the track.

In a statement announcing his new songs, the musician said: "I'm not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already.

"It's about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves."

In response the Health Minister Robin Swann urged the public to listen to the advice coming from doctors and scientists.

"I know whose message I would rather listen to. I don't know where he gets his facts.

"That sort of messaging is dangerous," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan programme.

"I haven't heard the songs but if Van Morrison has counter-scientific facts that he's prepared to stand over and have that debate with the chief scientific officer and the chief scientific adviser, I think that's how he should do it.

"Our messaging is about saving lives, so if Van wanted to sing about saving lives, that's more in keeping with where we are at this minute," Mr Swann added.

Belfast councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown said the local authority should revoke Sir Van's freedom of the city, given to him in 2013, over his intervention.

Attempts were made to contact Mr Morrison for comment.