Exploitation of musicians must stop, says Van Morrison

Sir Van Morrison is backing a new call for Boris Johnson to end the “exploitation” of musicians by online streaming giants.

He added his name to a letter being sent to Downing Street today urging the Prime Minister to ensure artists get a bigger share of revenue from online music providers such as Spotify.

Morrison (75) is one of 76 stars — including ex-One Direction singer and Westmeath native Niall Horan (27) — who have added their names to the appeal.

It comes after the Belfast-born singer’s attacks on live gigs being banned during the coronavirus pandemic and criticism of governments curbing public freedoms with lockdown.

He is supporting the streaming campaign after 156 musicians unsuccessfully urged the PM to take action in April.

The addition of Sir Van’s signature means four of the eight performers Mr Johnson chose for his Desert Island Discs in 2005 are now urging him to take action.

Records by members of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Clash were also chosen by Johnson on the Radio 4 show as his favourites.

The powerful group — which also includes Belfast dance act Bicep and Bob Geldof (69) – says in their new letter: “For too long, streaming platforms, record labels and other internet giants have exploited performers and creators without rewarding them fairly.

“We must put the value of music back where it belongs — in the hands of music makers.

“Today’s musicians receive very little income from their performances — most featured artists receive tiny fractions of a US cent per stream and session musicians receive nothing at all.”

The letter was organised by the Broken Record campaign, backed by the Musicians’ Union and the Ivors Academy, which lobbies on behalf of songwriters.

Among those who signed it for the first time were Sir Paul McCartney (78), Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker (57), and singers Kate Bush (62), Emeli Sandé (34), Alison Goldfrapp (55.)

Spotify, the biggest streaming service, has tried to dampen criticism of its treatment of artists with a campaign called Loud & Clear that explains how it compensates musicians. It says artists are not paid per stream but in proportion to how popular songs are in each country.