Facing the music: How Daniel O'Donnell and other stars are playing on through the pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world, Claire O'Boyle speaks to four musicians about the challenges they're facing - and what they're doing to get through these extraordinary times

Amid all the social chaos caused by Covid-19, one of the worst affected sectors has been the music business which has been hit for six. Impinging upon everyone from A-list artists and up-and-coming talent to stage crew, management, composers and conductors, the damage to live entertainment has been immense. Social distancing regulations make it almost impossible to stage performances at an economic cost. Here various artists give their accounts of how they have coped during the past seven months.