Famous faces gather as NI music promoter John Rogers laid to rest

Singer Brian Kennedy was among the mourners at First Comber Presbyterian Church on Wednesday

Singer Brian Kennedy, whose relationship with Mr Rogers goes back over 35 years, arriving at his funeral

The funeral of John Rogers, a local music promoter and former personal manager to Van Morrison, in 1st Comber Presbyterian Church followed by committal in Comber Cemetery

Family and friends of the late John Rogers carry his coffin during his funeral in Comber on Wednesday

A number of well-known faces were at the funeral of Northern Ireland music promoter John Rogers who died last week aged 74.

Mr Rogers was buried at Comber Cemetery on Wednesday after a service in First Comber Presbyterian Church.

Singer Brian Kennedy, who dedicated a recent gig in Mr Rogers’ memory, presenter Robin Elliott, former Rotterdam Bar owner Chris Roddy, ex-BBC NI entertainment chief Mike Edgar, journalist Ivan Little and DJ Johnny Hero were in attendance.

DJ Johnny Hero pictured at the funeral in Comber.

Mr Kennedy last week told the Belfast Telegraph that the promoter had so many stories that “he should have written a book”.

“The stories that he had about tours he did with people like Rory Gallagher and Thin Lizzy, and of course, all the years he had with Van. It wouldn’t matter whose name came up, he had probably toured with them, met them or helped them in some way,” he said.

“We go back about 35 years and loads of times I’ve called him for advice. I just loved him, he was great craic, really kind and larger than life.

“He was also championing new young artists from Northern Ireland in particular. He still had that amazing appetite for the industry and live music. We’ll never see the likes of him again, he was extraordinary.”

Singer Brian Kennedy pictured at the funeral in Comber.

Mr Rogers had worked extensively with Van Morrison after the pair bonded over a cup of tea and chatted about their days at Orangefield Boys’ School in east Belfast.

He was then employed by Van on a regular basis to organise his schedules, before travelling the world as his personal assistant and tour manager.

After they went their separate ways a number of years ago, Mr Rogers became a hugely influential figure on the local entertainment scene, giving new talent a platform and organising hundreds of concerts and festivals, featuring the likes of Nathan Carter and Brian Kennedy.

The funeral of John Rogers, a local music promoter and former personal manager to Van Morrison, in 1st Comber Presbyterian Church followed by committal in Comber Cemetery

Within the funeral service booklet, Mr Rogers’ family thanked everyone for coming and the “many kind expressions of sympathy and support” that they had received.

Any donations in memory were directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society NI.