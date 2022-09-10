Fans go wild as superstar Garth Brooks ‘raises hell’ in front of 80,000 fans in Dublin

Tearful country singer Brooks tells crowd he’s enjoying the moment after 2014 gig cancelled

As Garth Brooks told his 80,000 screaming fans in Dublin last night, he had been waiting for this concert “his whole entire life.”

And the air of relief and euphoria was palpable at Croke Park as the country music sensation last night finally fulfilled his 2014 promise.

His devotees poured into the hallowed northside venue from all corners of the island, sporting cowboy hats and belt buckles as the gates opened at 5pm.

His loyal army had been eight years hoping to pay homage to the American showman on Irish soil — and they were going to savour every second of his seminal show.

An announcement at 7.30pm was made over the loudspeaker to say there was a slight delay to allow fans to get to the venue.

But when he eventually took to the stage at 8pm, fans nearly lifted the roof with their cheers as he went straight into a rip-roaring rendition of ‘Ireland’.

Showing off his 50lbs weight loss in a pair of denim jeans and a black shirt, he then performed ‘Queen of the South’, ‘Rodeo’ and ‘The Beaches of Chayenne’.

At one point, he dropped to his knees and told his screaming fans how he wasn’t there to talk about what happened in the past.

Wearing a a black Stetson and jeans, he broke down in tears as he told the crowd: “I’m here for one purpose and that’s to raise some kind of hell tonight.”

The packed crowd responded with a chorus of ‘olé, olé, olé’ as he wrapped the tricolour around himself.

“Tell me it’s going to be like this the whole night long,” he said, adding he just wanted to “enjoy the moment”.

He told them they were “going to hear a lot of cowboy songs tonight” as he finally debuted his bespoke stage for his Irish fans.

He gave attendees a performance to remember as he went from one monster hit to another including ‘The Thunder Rolls’ and ‘Unanswered Prayers’.

Overcome with emotion, his relief was apparent when he told them: “You came back! I’m just going to enjoy this moment now.”

Kate Hanly and Eddie Harty from Limerick in Dublin for the first night of Garth Brooks concerts in Croke Park. Pic:Mark Condren

For many attendees, it was also a dream come true for them to finally see the Grammy-winning star in person.

Marie-Claire Meehan, from Newry, Co Down, travelled with a group of friends to watch the performance.

“What better place to be than at Croke Park where Garth Brooks is about to make his debut performance after a damp squib in 2014,” she said. “We’re pumped and ready to go.”

Cork woman Janet Egan, who was there with pal Tina Geary, said she was “like a child waiting to see Santy all day.”

And who could blame her, given that she had waited 28 years to see the country music sensation in person.

“I queued up for his concert back in 1994 in the Point Theatre,” she said. “We had to queue at HMV for the tickets and I was next in the queue. Then they came down and went, ‘Sorry we’re sold out.’ I was crying.”

She tried again in 2014 and of course, it was cancelled. This time around, it will be “third time lucky” for her.

“It’s going to be unreal. My favourite song is Baton Rouge but I love all his songs,” she said.

Sisters Angela Hamilton and Gemma Heany from Newry, in Dublin for the first night of Garth Brooks concerts in Croke Park. Pic:Mark Condren

Marking their 21-year anniversary was couple Kate Hanly and Eddie Harty, from Limerick.

“I’d love to hear him play The Dance because that was our song when we first got together.”

Many ticket holders had opted to get the train to the concert and get the ‘Party Train’ back home again at midnight, given the high price of accommodation.