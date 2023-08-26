Fans of The Strokes at All Points East festival dismayed by poor sound quality (Ian West/PA)

Chants of “turn it up” rang out across Victoria Park on Friday evening as fans of The Strokes struggled to hear the music from the US rock band.

Many in the crowd expressed their dismay on social media, asking the All Points Festival to turn up the speakers.

The Strokes, known for hit songs including Someday, Last Nite and Reptilia, were the first headliners of the second weekend of the east London festival.

The Strokes performing at All Points East, Victoria Park, east London (Ian West/PA)

Footage from the show shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed frontman Julian Casablancas performing inaudibly, while fans repeatedly shouted “turn it up!”

One X user wrote “Sort out your speakers @allpointseastuk”, while another said “@allpointseast can you turn the volume up please”.

Another said: “The Strokes at All Points East is so quiet that I’ve… got my phone out tweeting about it.”

The lack of sound was so frustrating that some fans reportedly left the show midway through the set.