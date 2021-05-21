Fans on the hunt after claims Taylor Swift flew into Belfast

Singer’s boyfriend is filming TV drama here

Excited fans of Taylor Swift have been on the hunt for the pop superstar around Belfast after rumours began to circulate online that she had flown into the city.

The ‘Shake It Off’ singer is in a relationship with English actor Joe Alwyn, who is currently in Northern Ireland to shoot the new BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel Conversations with Friends.

The drama, for BBC Three and Hulu, is understood to be filming in Belfast and Ballycastle this month and fans believe Swift has arrived in Northern Ireland to visit her boyfriend of four years.

Speculation started to mount that she was here after television producer Aaron Nelson posted a video on TikTok, saying: “Taylor Swift is in Northern Ireland and I am in Northern Ireland to film a TV programme.

“What does this mean? Maybe it doesn’t mean anything or maybe it means something. TikTok I’ll let you decide,” he added, while playing a Swift track playing in the background of the video.

The video went viral with over 120,000 views on TikTok, before news reached other social media platforms that the Brits Global Icon winner was in town.

Although Swift has not confirmed herself that she is in Belfast, one Twitter user posted that she had seen the American star outside Victoria Square. Fans have since been speculating about where she could be and what she could do while in Northern Ireland.

One fan and fellow singer posted on Twitter: “I can’t believe I have to spend my entire day walking around Belfast city centre in the rain playing my new song just in case Taylor Swift is here and hears it and likes it.”

Another Twitter user posted that she and her friends had met Alwyn in a Belfast park recently so mused that Swift had flown in to join him.

The rumours prompted many humorous memes and comments, with people offering to be her tour guide or inviting her for drinks. Others apologised for the dismal weather.

One fan joked that Rihanna, who famously shot her video for We Found Love, in north Belfast and Co Down, was en route ‘for a fair dig to reclaim her patch.”

The RSPB, meanwhile, used the opportunity for some clever marketing, asking the public to be on the alert for a very different kind of ‘swift’.

The charity wrote: “We’re also on the lookout for #swift sightings in Belfast and across NI.

“Spotted any newly arrived swifts that have flown from Africa in the UK? Record your sightings on SwiftMapper and help us protect their homes.”