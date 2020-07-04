Farmers have drive-in bash to remember

Some of those who enjoyed the event

A drive-in knees-up for farmers has proved so popular that organisers have already answered calls for an encore.

The big bill featuring Derek Ryan, Marty Mone and Philomena Begley saw last night's first date sell out in less than half an hour.

But if tickets for the Farmers Bash Country Drive-In eluded you the first time round, you can now snap one up for today.

Supported by Mid and East Antrim Council, Ballymena Showgrounds was the venue for the first-ever drive-in country music concert. The event mirrors Northern Ireland response to the coronavirus lockdown which has included drive-in religious services, takeaways and cinemas.

Tickets for the second Farmers' Bash Country Drive-In are still on sale via www.farmersbash.com