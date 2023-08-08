Fatboy Slim announces headline Belfast show

Dance music icon Fatboy Slim has announced he will be playing a headline show at the Telegraph Building in Belfast on October 20, 2023.

Norman Cook AKA Fatboy Slim is renowned as one of the most influential DJs of all time. The ‘Praise You’ hitmaker has played several shows in Belfast over the years, most recently the SSE Arena last year.

He even had a cameo in the final season of Derry Girls, posting a photo of himself in a branded jacket on set afterwards.

Speaking to the Sunday Life after his cameo, he said: “It was supposed to happen and then it got put back because of Covid.

“Basically, I was supposed to do it when I was in Belfast for the Telegraph Building gig last December, then they put it back to January before it was put back again, but we got there in the end.”

“What I can say is that I’m very happy to be associated. I think it’s a brilliant series and it really tickled me that they thought of me.”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 10 at 10am from Ticketmaster.ie and Shine.tickets