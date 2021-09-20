Fatboy Slim Belfast SSE Arena concert announced

A March 18 date for the SSE Arena was confirmed on Monday.

Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook, is regarded as one of dance music’s most iconic figures.

His back catalogue of hits from the Nineties and Noughties, including Right Here, Right Now, Praise You and Sunset (Bird of Prey), opened the door for electronic music as a mainstream phenomenon.

During the pandemic, he took to online streaming during lockdown, inviting fans to join him live from his home.

He released a series of 20 Lockdown mixes every Friday during the summer and also released his personal Back To Mine after-hours groove collection as part of legendary and much-loved mix series. Along with Idris Elba, he live streamed a special At Home With set from his kitchen, with a zoom audience in aid of the charity MIND.

He is set to play the Belfast Telegraph building on October 23.

Tickets for the March 2022 show at the SSE go on sale on Friday, September 24 at 9am on Ticketmaster and the arena website.