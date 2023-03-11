Fatboy Slim shows support for Gary Lineker during Manchester show

Fatboy Slim showed his support for Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker during a live performance on Friday night.

The face of the BBC football pundit appeared as part of the visual effects used in the DJ’s set at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, in Manchester.

Other faces including Prince and Greta Thunberg were included as part of the show.

As Lineker’s image appeared behind him, Fatboy Slim turned to applaud the pundit, encouraging the crowd to do the same and prompting cheers.

“Enough respect #ImWithGary,” the DJ, real name Norman Quentin Cook, said, sharing the video on Twitter.

The presenter has become embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum policy with 1930s Germany on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday the BBC announced that Lineker would take a break from presenting the highlights programme until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached.

The broadcaster’s George Lineker retweeted Fatboy Slim’s video, saying “that’s so elite”.