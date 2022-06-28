Féile an Phobail and Belfast Council in attempt to limit noise complaints

Belfast Council and Féile an Phobail have made moves to “limit destruction on the local community” in west Belfast later this summer, with festival organisers warned that events could be forced to close early if there are significant complaints about noise.

Those running the festival, together with the council, have agreed to limit the number of events and place strict conditions on those nights where entertainment runs after 11pm following a series of complaints from locals last year.

However, a council report states that one of its own departments had stated that “for this year’s festival, in addition to the diversionary event, there are three consecutive nights of music proposed to run to 1am, the cumulative impact of which may result in community annoyance”.

At the council’s recent Licensing Committee meeting, elected members granted a request from the organisers of Féile to permit entertainment planned to run beyond 11pm on up to four occasions between Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 14.

The Féile, billed as ‘Ireland’s Biggest Community Arts Festival’, has been running for 30 years in west Belfast.

A seven day annual outdoor entertainments licence and a seven day annual indoor licence for a marquee had already been granted for Falls Park. The licence covered Monday to Sunday from 11.30am to 11.00pm.

Councillors granted the late licence until 1am for four events at this year’s festival: the Féile Diversionary Event dance concert on August 8; for Imelda May and Damien Dempsey on August 12; for the Féile Eighties Night on August 13; and for the Féile finale on August 14.

However the permission came with a list of conditions, following complaints from locals over last year’s festival, when the council’s Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) received a total of 13 noise complaints. Most related to the volume of music and the finishing time of the dance event on August 8.

A council officer told the committee: “The festival has been running for some time now. It did run for more nights but in recent years the event organisers have cut that back to three or four nights, to try and limit the destruction on the local community. We have contacted the police in relation to these extended hours, but we haven’t received a response as of yet. If you are minded to approve the extended hours, it is suggested this would be subject to a satisfactory response from the PSNI.”

The council report states last year’s complaints were brought to the attention of the event organisers after the festival ended, “and will be highlighted to them and their acoustic consultant in preparation for this year’s festival”.

“No formal action was undertaken by EPU in respect of the noise complaints received. The noise mitigation strategy must demonstrate that noise from the event will not cause unreasonable disturbance to commercial and residential premises.

“The event organisers will be reminded of the standard licence condition by BC licensing officers that receipt of significant complaints may lead to further late nights being curtailed. The organisers will also be required to produce a suitable residents pre-notification letter containing a nominated event organiser contact that residents may refer concerns or make complaints to.

“The extent of the letter’s distribution, which will take place prior to the event, will be agreed with the event organiser by this service in consultation with EPU officers.”

It adds: “Should an application to provide entertainment beyond 11pm be granted and the council then receives a significant number of complaints regarding noise or the complaint is of such significant impact, authority is granted to the Director of Planning and Building Control, in consultation with the City Solicitor, to reduce the finishing time for any subsequent nights of the event.”

The conditions mean the council gets to decide the number of people attending each individual concert, based on the organisers proposals. From now on all requests for entertainment after 11pm will need to be done three months in advance.

An outdoor boxing match and MMA contest have also been scheduled as part of the festival on August 6 and 11 respectively.

The council’s People and Communities Committee earlier this month agreed the use of the park for these events. The decision will be subject to ratification by the full council next month.