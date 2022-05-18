Feile an Phobail announces 2022 festival dates
Christopher Leebody
The west Belfast Feile an Phobail is to return to the city in August, with 10 days of concerts, sporting events, debates and more.
In an announcement on social media on Wednesday, organisers confirmed the festival will run from Thursday August 4 to Sunday August 14.
"Major concerts & sports events, debates & discussions, plays, carnival parade, family events, music & arts events & much more,” they tweeted.
"It’s going to be epic.”
Last year’s event was the biggest in the festival’s history, with over 250 events during August.
