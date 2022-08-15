Feile an Phobail branded a ‘hate fest’ after video shows pro-IRA chanting at Wolfe Tones concert

A DUP MLA has branded the Belfast’s Feile an Phobail a “hate fest” after a video showed pro-IRA chanting at the event which took place this weekend.

Emma Little Pengelly said scenes from the event, during which chanting was heard at a Wolfe Tones concert, were “deeply disappointing” in an interview with the BBC’s Nolan radio programme.

Politicians have questioned whether funding should be withheld from the Belfast Feile following sectarian chanting at events. It follows a weekend where Irish language rappers Kneecap unveiled a mural of a burning PSNI land rover in west Belfast and Parachute Regiment and UVF flags were sold in Derry.

Mrs Little Pengelly said: “Shouting about paramilitary organisations, talking about what they’ve done in the past, celebrating, glorifying that, that is never an acceptable form of cultural expression, regardless of whether it’s the IRA or any other paramilitary organisation.

“We are talking about 2022, this is not the Northern Ireland we need to be building, not for this year, not for the future. We all have to work collectively to ensure it doesn’t happen."

She said there needs to be an investigation into events which avail of taxpayers’ money and “conditions put on funding” as events “should not become a hate fest, where thousands of people chant about terrorism”.

When questioned about sectarian displays on Twelfth bonfires, she added, cultural expression should be respected and again pointed to the unacceptable “glorification of terrorism”.

Ms Pengelly criticised comments made by Sinn Fein deputy leader, Michelle O’Neill, when she said there was no alternative to IRA violence during the Troubles. The Lagan Valley MLA said people have to be sensitive to victims of violence.

On the parachute regiment and UVF flags in Derry, she said glorification of any terrorism of the past or present should be called out, politicians should do everything in their power to ensure that it doesn’t happen again moving forward and be clear that “everybody should be sensitive to the pain and hurt of victims”.

SDLP Councillor Carl Whyte said he was “thoroughly depressed” at sectarian chanting of “up the RA” and “Brits out” at Belfast Feile.

Those slogans need to be consigned to history, he said. Football authorities would fine clubs if people were found to be engaging in such chants, he added.

On the issue of funding, he said the council can’t dictate acts that are booked and there is a “good relations test” which has not been met due to the chanting.

Mr Whyte said members of his family were interned and killed by the UVF, “probably in collusion with the UDR”, but they don’t feel the need to shout sectarian slogans.

The entire programme should not be tarred with one brush, he added.

TUV leader Jim Allister told the BBC that acts which caused offence at Belfast Feile were “deliberately and consciously” booked for the festival.

“I think responsibility does return to the festival organisers and then the council, who with that knowledge funded this event, knowing what had happened in previous years, knowing what happened at The Wolfe Tones concerts, knowing that ‘up the RA’ is part of that stage performance.

“All of that was within the knowledge and anticipation of a council which decided to fund.”

He said Belfast City Council needs to make clear it is the last time the festival will be funded until it “clears up its act”.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “Feile an Phobail received funding via Council’s Cultural Multi-Annual Grants scheme for four years (2020-2024) to support a programme of 250+ inclusive arts and cultural activities over a number of days each year.”

The council supports the festival on this basis but not through commercial events, they added.

Belfast Feile has been contacted for a response.

While organisers have not addressed the controversy over the chanting, a general statement about this year's event described it as the “biggest Feile ever held”, with around 100,000 people in attendance.

Festival director Kevin Gamble said representatives from all communities had their voices heard this year.

"Representatives from unionist communities attended and took part in various panel discussions, as did representatives from minority ethnic communities, and international visitors,” he said.

He added: “Also significantly, due to the hard work and commitment of Feile staff and volunteers, community organisations, political representatives and Belfast City Council, and the support of the local community, west Belfast was bonfire free on 8th August.

"All those involved in achieving this deserve praise. In past years these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held.

“The benefit of the absence of these unwanted bonfires on 8th August is significant, as well as the positive images emanating from the festival events showcasing Belfast in a positive light, there is also the considerable benefit to the city’s economy which the associated increase in visitor footfall and spending brings due to Feile."