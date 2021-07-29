Feile An Phobail confirms proof of Covid-19 status required for five events

The west Belfast Feile An Phobail event has confirmed those attending five Falls Park events this summer will need to prove their Covid-19 status, as the festival offers a “vaccines for tickets” initiative.

Taking place between August 5 and 15, the festival is offering over 250 events for people to enjoy, with a number of stand-out highlights taking place in Falls Park, including a Michael Conlan boxing bout and a concert by The Wolfe Tones.

The events will require either proof of double vaccination, proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test taken no more than 48 hours prior to arrival, or proof of natural Covid antibodies based upon a positive NHS PCR test.

Read more West Belfast 2021 Feile An Phobail festival hopes to be biggest yet with over 250 events to enjoy

Organisers are also offering a “vaccines for tickets” initiative on August 3, whereby the first 500 people over the age of 18 to receive a first vaccine at a pop-up unit set up at the event, will also be given a free ticket to the Feile Music Night on August 8.

The west Belfast festival is the latest summer event requiring attendees to prove their Covid-19 status, after Belsonic and Custom House Square also confirmed they intended to enforce similar rules.

Feile director Kevin Gamble said the reason for the additional measures was to “ensure a Covid safe environment for these events” and to protect event-goers.

“We have met with senior officials from the Department of Health and Department for Communities, as well as being in regular contact with Belfast City Council and the PSNI,” he said.

“Rapid lateral flow tests to identify asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 are being used as an additional mitigation for these events. Rapid lateral flow tests can be ordered and delivered directly to your home.

“You can also collect tests at designated times at a range of locations across the North of Ireland in advance of these events. Tests should be performed at home, in advance of attendance, and the confirmation text or email shown alongside your entry ticket.

“A pop-up vaccination unit will be in place at the Falls Park Bowling Pavilion on Tuesday 3rd August from 9am-3pm to offer vaccinations to the public. This is a partnership between Feile an Phobail and the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

“Additional dates and times for the Falls Park vaccination unit will be announced shortly.

“Maximum vaccine uptake is crucial in overcoming the Covid pandemic and protecting every person in the community.

“Feile an Phobail will continue to do everything we can to ensure Covid safe environments at our events.”

Organisers added that people can also prove their vaccination status by showing their Covid-19 vaccination card that was issued when they received their vaccinations at the festival entry gate.

They will also have to show valid photographic ID matching the name on the vaccination card.

Other government certificates, including the COVIDcert NI passport app, are also acceptable as proof.

Covid-19 certification status will be required for the following events: