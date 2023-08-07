Féile an Phobail offering thousands of free tickets to west Belfast rock concert this week

The 80s night at Féile in the Falls Park last year. Picture by Kevin Scott

Féile an Phobail have confirmed it will be hosting a free concert for 10,000 people on Thursday in west Belfast.

The Féile Rocks Belfast gig features five live bands and will be hosted by popular DJ Johnny Hero.

Doors open for the event from 5pm in the park with the concert billed as a “night to thank everyone for supporting Féile for 35 years”.

This year’s landmark festival has been the biggest yet, with 350 events taking place over two weeks.

On Saturday thousands of music fans packed out Falls Park for their 80s & 90s Night featuring the likes of Marc Almond, Fivestar and Boyzlife.

Meanwhile, this coming Friday will see bi-lingual Belfast rappers Kneecap perform to a crowd of thousands in Falls Park as part of the festival.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.