Feile An Phobail organisers praise young people after city was ‘bonfire free’ on Dance Night

The organisers of west Belfast’s Feile An Phobail festival have praised local young people for “conducting themselves fantastically” after the city was “bonfire free” on Monday evening.

The annual festival held their popular Dance Night event with over 10,000 people in attendance as revellers enjoyed the likes of Timmy Trumpet, Bryan Kearney and John O’Callaghan.

In the past bonfires have been lit in some parts of the city on the night of August 8 to mark the introduction of internment.

However, Feile director Kevin Gamble said Feile instead promoted “positive images of young people enjoying themselves”.

“Last night, over 10,000 young people were in the Falls Park for our Feile Dance Night,” he said.

“This night is a combined effort to provide a diversionary event that brings young people off our streets away from the potential of unwanted and destructive bonfires.

“Last night the big bonfires that have been an unwanted feature in this community again didn’t happen and that is a massive success.

“In past years these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held.

Feile dance night takes place in west Belfast on August 8, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

“Due to the support of the local community, the hard work and commitment of Feile staff and volunteers, community and youth organisations, political representatives, and Belfast City Council, Belfast was bonfire free last night and all those involved in achieving this deserve praise.”

He added: “The benefit of the absence of these unwanted bonfires on 8th August is significant, as well as the positive images of young people enjoying themselves emanating from the Falls Park, there is also a considerable benefit to the local economy which the associated increase in visitor footfall and spending brings due to Feile.

“Over the last 34 years, Feile has a proven track record of delivering significant social and economic benefits to the city of Belfast, and this increases with each year that passes.

“I want to specifically praise the young people who attended. They conducted themselves fantastically and they deserved a great night. They are an absolute credit to themselves and to the community.

“Feile will continue to work hard along with others to provide our young people with real positive alternatives and a platform to showcase all that is good about Belfast.”

Sinn Fein’s Community Minister Deirdre Hargey hailed the “amazing scenes” at the event.

“It’s a real credit to everyone involved in the running of a series of fantastic community festivals right across the city which promotes everything that is positive about Belfast,” she added.

“It’s also a credit to the young people of Belfast who played their part in supporting their community and helping to keep it safe while having a great night out.”

The festival is aiming to be the biggest ever this year, offering over 300 events and running until August 14.