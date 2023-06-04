Festival organisers predict NI events could soon be ‘gone forever’ after funding cuts

Stendhal Festival ‘forced’ to increase ticket prices

Organisers of this summer’s Stendhal Festival say they have been ‘forced’ to increase ticket prices after being recently informed they would no longer receive funding from Tourism Northern Ireland (TNI).

Last week, Stendhal organisers were part of a number of groups to be told via letter that they would no longer receive financial support from TNI, as the body have scrapped their National Tourism Funding pot.

Ross Parkhill is the director of the popular music festival, which welcomes thousands of people in Limavady annually.

He described the funding cut as “staggering” and said he was made aware of the decision just five weeks before Stendhal 2023 takes place, “with no consultation whatsoever”.

“After deliberations with the Stendhal board, we have regrettably been forced to take the decision that weekend camping ticket prices will need to rise further than we previously anticipated from Monday, 12th June,” he said.

“We didn’t take this decision lightly as we take immense pride in the value of our ticket price comparable to other camping and non-camping festivals, but we have no alternative to attempt to safeguard the future of the festival, again.”

He continued: “The past number of years has just been one thing after another; Covid, cost of living and now severe, probably permanent funding cuts from our main tourist body.

"It is only a matter of time before a number of events in this country are gone forever because they are simply unaffordable for organisers to put on, particularly independent ones such as us.

“People have no idea the wringer we and other independent events have been through this past three years and TNI should feel absolutely ashamed of themselves.”

Mr Parkhill concluded: “We will carry on as best we can, as we always do. Unlike some, we understand the responsibility we have to our music and arts sector, which is why we are delighted to be able to announce that 40 more acts have recently been added to the bill.”

A spokesperson for Tourism NI said: “Tourism NI has now received an indicative budget allocation from the Department for 2023/24 which is significantly lower than in previous years.

"We are seeking to minimise the impact of the cuts on the wider tourism industry and this has unfortunately resulted in us having to take some difficult decisions as to how we spend our budgets this year. We have therefore had to take the regrettable decision not to operate the National Tourism Events Sponsorship Scheme in 2023/24.”

The statement adds: “Whilst we are not in a position to provide sponsorship funding, we are keen to identify other ways in which Tourism NI may be able to support events in the year ahead and will be working closely with event providers. Our National Tourism Events Sponsorship Scheme is not designed to provide a source of long-term or core funding and, when operating, is always heavily oversubscribed”.

Among the 40 new acts that will join the likes of Bell X1, The Wailers, Newton Faulkner and Turin Brakes at this year’s Stendhal event are;

Jack Lukeman, an Irish platinum selling raconteur who recently sold out the 6,000-seat 3Arena in Dublin

Chalk, a fast- rising Northern Irish act who have a buzz about them in the local scene not experienced in quite some time

NI Music Prize Winners Robocobra Quartet

Breakout hip-hop artist Leo Miyagee

Country legend Hugo Duncan

Contemporary Trad act All Folk’d Up

50’s style American rock n’ roll with Dylan Kirk and the Killers

Elixir Hip-Hop Showcase hosted by Antidote Sound System DJs & Belfast Groove Collective

All Folk'd Up have been announced to play at Stendhal 2023

Stendhal Festival takes place from July 6 – 8 at Ballymully Cottage Farm in Limavady.

Its other sponsors and supporters include Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Help Musicians NI and Alchemy Technology Services.

For more information visit www.stendhalfestival.com