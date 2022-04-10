‘First Lady of Country’ Susan McCann lifts lid on childhood being treated like ‘second class citizens’

Known as Ireland’s First Lady of Country and Irish Music, Susan McCann has lifted the lid on her Co Armagh childhood and the impact the Troubles had on day-to-day life.

In an interview with RSVP Live, McCann – who won Best Female at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards in February – revealed her family didn’t have electricity or running water due to the tensions close to the border and described feeling like “second class citizens”.

The 73-year-old star grew up in the village of Forkhill and said it felt like her family were “forgotten” as her mother manually carried water from a well in a field for washing.

However, the singer said it was the association with music that meant her childhood was in fact “very happy”.

McCann’s remarkable four-decade long career has seen her perform worldwide, including Carnegie Hall in New York and the Grand Ole Opry.

Speaking about her childhood in Co Armagh, she said: “We lived on an unapproved road which was on the border.

"The road was spiked to divide the North from the Republic, and the Government didn’t recognise the people on that road as being important.

“For that reason, we didn’t have power or water at home – we were like second class citizens.

"I used to see mammy carrying water from the well, which was away down a field, for washing when I’d be coming home from school in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

“We lived around a quarter of a mile into the north. In the village of Forkhill, everybody had electricity and water but we didn’t – it was like we were forgotten.

"We didn’t get electricity at home until 1973. Thank God those days are well and truly over."

She added: "It sounds tough but I had a very happy childhood.

"Mum was only 19 when she got married to daddy and it was hard on her because he was working away a lot. In those days if you were working on the roads, you’d have to sleep in caravans.

"There were four boys and four girls in the family and granny lived with us too. I was the third youngest."

McCann recently celebrated her 50-year wedding anniversary with accordion-playing husband Dennis Heaney and the couple’s granddaughter Sinead is also a talented singer in her own right.

The singer explained music had always been in the family and helped keep their spirits up during the darker days of childhood.

“Daddy played the button accordion, he had no power, but we had a record player with a dry battery and I was always singing,” she added.

“We were always having parties where everybody would be singing and the neighbours would be in. I have lovely memories of my home life growing up.

“John Murphy from the ceili band that I sang with arrived at the door and asked my parents if I could join them. Dad agreed, on the one condition that I would be collected and dropped home by John.

"In that band I met my husband Dennis, who played the accordion.

“He was just six months older than me and he lived about six miles away from me, although I hadn’t known him before.

“We got on really well together, first as friends and that grew into something stronger. We were 22 when we got married.”